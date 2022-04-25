HIAWATHA (KSNT) – A 17-year-old is on the road to recovery following a serious car crash.

The Hiawatha High School Junior has been at KU Med in Kansas City for over a week now. While he’s recovering from the incident, he’s not alone. Kade Pyle is on the baseball team, and his teammates have made the hour and a half drive to visit him multiple times since the incident. His coach has no doubt Pyle will come out of this stronger than ever.

“He’s just a hard working tough kid,” Coach Ryan Meininger said. “That’s the type of makeup I think it takes… to get through something like that.”

Seeing his teammates after the crash means a lot to Pyle, and to them.

“They’re all teenage boys, they maybe don’t talk as much as they should but they talk a little bit,” Coach Meininger said. “We’ve seen more emotion from these boys as far as hugging each other, telling each other they love ’em. I think it’s bringing them closer.”

The crash was serious enough to land Pyle in the hospital where he’s currently undergoing rehab. Through all that, the community support has been overwhelming.

This weekend was his high school prom. Several students wore “Pray for Kade” bracelets, and when a bunch of the guys took a prom picture together, they held up a cutout of Pyle’s head.

“He’s a heck of a friend to everybody, heck of a classmate, heck of a role model for the younger kids,” Meininger said.

The coach is happy to report with the latest visit, things are looking up.

“Everytime they go and see him, he seems to get a little better, he seems to recognize the voices, he seems to respond a little bit,” Coach said.

Due to the severity of the incident and expected cost, there’s a GoFundMe set up on Pyle’s behalf. For more information, click here.