Broadway performer from Topeka preparing for ‘Annie Live!’

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A Broadway star from Topeka is familiar with performing on the big stage, but this week he will also be on television. Jeff Kready will be making a big return as part of the ensemble in “Annie Live!”

“To have this opportunity to be on stage again is magical,” Kready said. “This is my first show back, my first job back after a long COVID winter.”

Kready said he hasn’t performed in a show in 18 months, so “Annie Live!” is his post-pandemic debut on Broadway. He also said the show’s message is very fitting for the year we have faced.

“It’s about the power of a child, it’s about the wonder of a child,” Kready said. “It’s about the power we all have with positive thinking.”

Performing in this show is a big opportunity, but Kready said he wouldn’t be on stage come Thursday if it wasn’t for the Topeka community.

“Every time I walk on stage I’m mindful of the people that got me here and they are all from Topeka, Kansas.”

Those at the Topeka Performing Arts Center say they are proud of his accomplishments.

“Not only because he is a talented actor, such a great performer, but because he is such a kind spirit and giving spirit,” Shawn Brian, the marketing coordinator at TPAC, said.

His giving spirit is shown each time he is in town and helps young performers chase their dreams and follow in his footsteps.

“I think when he comes to visit Topeka, that’s really what translates is that to be successful you have to be good at your craft, but you also have to be humble and be willing to give back to the community that raised you up,” Brian said.

Annie Live! will air at 7 p.m. on Thursday on KSNT.