TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pool in the capital city has been closed after vandalism was discovered, on Monday.

According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, broken glass is present in the Oakland Pool located in the Oakland-Billard Park in Northeast Topeka. Due to the broken glass, the pool will need to be drained a refilled which will take at least two days. The pool will remain closed until it is refilled and the chemicals are balanced.

Previous vandalism damage in the form of graffiti and broken fixtures at the pool were only recently repaired by Shawnee County Parks and Recreation on June 3. The repairs and renovations included power-washing graffiti, replacing restroom sinks and fixing the diving board.