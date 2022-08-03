TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former 27 News anchor Brooke Lennington gave birth to a baby boy Tuesday.

Brooke and her husband welcomed Jackson “Jack-Jack” Kenneth Marcotte into the world at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. He weighed in at six pounds and 11 ounces.

Brooke described her journey through childbirth as “intense” on Facebook. The newborn shares a birthday with dad and takes his middle name from her grandfather.

“We love him more than words can ever express!” Brooke said on Facebook.

Lennington left 27 News in March earlier this year to pursue a new job with a payroll company as she prepared to become a mother. She announced her pregnancy during an evening broadcast on Feb. 24, 2022.

We wish Brooke and her husband well on their journey through parenthood!