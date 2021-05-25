Brookville Hotel faced foreclosure & $160,000 in taxes as it struck reopening deal

ABILENE (KSNT) – Fairytale plans to reopen a legendary Kansas hotel with the owners of a Junction City steakhouse have fallen apart because of delinquent property taxes dating back to 2016.

The Martin family of the Brookville Hotel in Abilene tried to open under a new name, but their company owes $160,361 in taxes, and the Dickinson County Treasurer’s Office said foreclosure is looming.

Connie and Mark Martin announced Tuesday they had canceled plans to reopen the hotel as “Legacy Kansas,” together with the Munson family who owned the Prime Steakhouse in Junction City. The Martins said they could not “finalize a contract” with the Munsons, who lost their steakhouse in a devastating February 2021 fire.

“We are very sad to announce that we were unable to finalize a contract with The Munsons at this time. We will not be opening on June 23 as planned. We want to thank all of our faithful and loyal patrons that have supported us over the many years and were excited we were coming back!” Mark and Connie Martin

The Brookville Hotel, 201 Lafayette Ave., announced its closure Oct. 1, 2020, after 125 years in business. When it announced its comeback as Legacy Kansas it was going to combine the menus of the Brookville Hotel and the old Prime Steakhouse, with “gourmet burgers, and homemade ice cream featuring a replica of Munson’s Prime Steakhouse’s iconic ice cream maker.”

The Martins formed a limited liability corporation right before going delinquent on their property taxes, according to state business records. Connie Martin signed over ownership of Brookville Hotel to BVH II, LLC in 2015, according to the Dickinson County Register of Deeds. The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office shows BVH II’s mailing address goes to her husband, Mark Martin.

After the Martins announced they canceled the reopening June 23, Charles and Deanna Munson also gave their own statement that they had intended to purchase the Brookville Hotel. They did not close the door on reopening as Legacy Kansas at a later date.