Brothers lost in cornfield tracked using cellphone towers

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Two brothers, disoriented and thirsty, were able to find their way home in Brown County after the sheriff’s office utilized cellphone technology to track the lost duo in a farmer’s cornfield.

On Monday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a 13-year-old and his 8-year-old brother called 911 to report they had gone fishing to a local pond north of Fairview. The brothers took an unfamiliar route home but became lost in the tall corn.

Dispatch was able to track the young men using their phone signal. With the assist of a local farmer, Undersheriff Brian Guilliams headed into the corn to help find the lost boys. Guilliams said the boys were found unharmed but thirsty by 3:30 p.m.