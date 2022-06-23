BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Brown County car chase led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man.
On Wednesday, just after 7 p.m., near Nighthawk east of Horton, a Brown County deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a speeding motorist, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver was a 24-year-old Kansas City resident named, Gary Williams, Jr. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said he led the deputy on a short chase that ended near Euclid Street in Horton, KS.
No injuries were reported.
Williams was arrested on the following charges:
- Felony flee to elude,
- Possession of marijuana,
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked
- Illegal registration
- No proof of insurance.
Additionally, over 8 grams of marijuana were in the vehicle.