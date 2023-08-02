BROWN CO. (KSNT) – Law enforcement is on the hunt for the owners of stolen items.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help identifying the owners of stolen property. Sheriff John Merchant told 27 News the Brown County Sheriff’s Office is following up on the community’s concerns following the investigations of criminal activity.

Merchant is asking for the publics help identifying the owners of the items shown below:

Photo courtesy of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Search warrants involving multiple states and many locations in Kansas have been issued over the last couple of days, leading to the discovery of thousands of dollars in stolen property recovered, according to Merchant. Multiple arrests have been made using the help of other agencies, clearing many open investigations.

The investigation is still open in Brown County, according to Merchant.