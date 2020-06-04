Brown County deputies arrest sex offender on battery, registry violation charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Missouri-registered sex offender faces assault charges after deputies arrested him Tuesday during a domestic battery investigation.

Brown County deputies responded to a reported domestic battery Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s department. After investigation, deputies had enough evidence to arrest 44-year-old Richard Vanlaningham on charges of:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Domestic battery
  • Violation of the Offender Registry Act

Vanlaningham violated the Offender Registry Act by failing to re-register after moving from Missouri to Kansas, according to the sheriff’s office. Vanlaningham is a registered offender from a conviction for sodomy of an 8-year-old in Missouri, but did not register in Kansas within the moving deadline of three days.

Vanlaningham is being held in Brown County jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories