Brown County deputies arrest sex offender on battery, registry violation charges

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Missouri-registered sex offender faces assault charges after deputies arrested him Tuesday during a domestic battery investigation.

Brown County deputies responded to a reported domestic battery Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s department. After investigation, deputies had enough evidence to arrest 44-year-old Richard Vanlaningham on charges of:

Aggravated assault

Domestic battery

Violation of the Offender Registry Act

Vanlaningham violated the Offender Registry Act by failing to re-register after moving from Missouri to Kansas, according to the sheriff’s office. Vanlaningham is a registered offender from a conviction for sodomy of an 8-year-old in Missouri, but did not register in Kansas within the moving deadline of three days.

Vanlaningham is being held in Brown County jail without bond.