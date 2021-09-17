Brown County sheriff warning residents about potential scam

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County sheriff is concerned after several residents contacted authorities about scam calls they have received.

Sheriff John Merchant told KSNT residents have notified him they are getting called and being told there is an issue with their Social Security cards and they are urged to “press 1” to continue. After doing so a male voice comes on the line and states he is the “county attorney” or “Kevin Hill.” Hill is the Brown County Attorney. The caller has a foreign accent.

Residents are told they need to make a payment or legal action will take place.

Merchant advised residents the county attorney’s office is not involved in collecting any social security payments.

“Please be advised that the county attorney’s office is not involved in

collecting social security overpayments and neither the county

attorney’s office or the Social Security office will ever contact you by

phone to demand payment of any kind.” Sheriff John D Merchant

Brown County Sheriff’s Office

The number has a 742 prefix, however it is not a credible call.

If you feel that you have been a victim of a scam caller, please contact your local law enforcement at once.

