Kansas deputies arrest marijuana growers the day after Christmas

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sherriff’s Office was called to Hiawatha Sunday on a report of a child in need and learned that illegal drug activity was also taking place. Three other individuals were also arrested on marijuana-related crimes among other charges.

Eric Clary, 50, and Starlette Clary, 37, both of Hiawatha, were arrested on the following charges:

Felony cultivate controlled substance < 50 plants

Felony no drug tax stamp

Felony child endangerment

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies found cultivated marijuana plants, grow lights and approximately 15 grams of marijuana, all of which were taken in as evidence.

Additionally, deputies arrested three other individuals in separate marijuana possession cases. On Christmas day, Joselyn Davis, 20, was pulled over east of Hiawatha for going over 100 mph. Both Davis and passenger Quinn Gamino, 20, were arrested on possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges. Gamino also picked up a possession of hallucinogenic charge.

On Monday night, Grant Amon, 18, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.