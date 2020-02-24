Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teen

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a runaway teen.

Sheriff John Merchant said Sunday night, they are trying to find 17-year-old Levi Heideman.

Heideman was last seen in Atchison around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. He was wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhart jacket, a black ball cap, and black rim glasses.

He is about 5’10” and weighs around 160 pounds.

If you see Heideman the sheriff wants you to call your local law enforcement agency immediately.