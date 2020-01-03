Brown County Sheriff’s Office raising money for memorial scholarship

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has created 150 commemorative coins in honor of fallen Deputy Todd Widman.

The coins are available to the public for a minimum donation of $25 each and all proceeds go to fund the “Deputy Todd Widman Memorial Scholarship.” The scholarship will be awarded to a 2020 graduating senior in Brown County to be paid to their college of choice.

Deputy Widman died in the line of duty on March 1, 2000. He was responding to a runaway teenager in Hiawatha, who shot and killed him. In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that the coins are “in honor and remembrance of Deputy Widman’s sacrifice.”

In 2019, the office sent a commemorative coin and a letter to President Donald Trump, sharing Deputy Widman’s story. The President responded, thanking Widman for his service.

If you would like to donate to the scholarship fund, contact Cynthia Linck at 785-742-3188 or Cynthia.Linck@brownso.org

Brown County students interested in applying can expect to see applications sent to their school later in January.