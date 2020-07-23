Brown County sheriff’s officer facing charges in ‘excessive use of force’ incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Brown County sheriff’s officer and jail sergeant is facing two charges related to an excessive use of force incident.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said on June 7, a Brown County Jail inmate was in Stormont Vail Hospital receiving treatment. Officer Brett Hollister was guarding him, according to Kagay.

The Topeka Police Department was called around 4 a.m. on reports Hollister “drive stunned” the inmate with his taser while the inmate’s hands and feet were secured to the hospital bed with handcuffs, Kagay said. The KBI was also called in to investigate this incident before it was turned over to Kagay.

Hollister is facing two misdemeanor charges: mistreatment of a confined person and battery. A summons has been issued for him to appear in court on Dec. 2.