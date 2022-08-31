BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Another scam, another warning from Brown County Sheriff John Merchant.

According to the sheriff’s office, people are receiving calls from those who identify as working for the Brown County Summons Services. The caller is telling residents that legal papers have been prepared against them, and are instructed to make a payment over the phone to avoid a summons.

The Clerk of the District Court in Brown County has been made aware of the scam and said the office would never conduct itself in this manner.

The sheriff’s office is not aware of anyone who has fallen victim to the scam, but wanted to issue a warning and encourage anyone who has been a victim of this or any other type of scam to contact the office.