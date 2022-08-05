TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society is working to process artifacts recently uncovered from the Brown v. Board of Education National historic site.

Members of the Kansas Anthropological Association and Kansas Historical Society will spend this weekend cleaning and cataloguing multiple artifacts discovered at the site back in June. Excavation teams found artifacts dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s as they search the area near Monroe Elementary School where the Brown v. Board of Education building currently stands.

They recovered things like rusted nails and broken glass along with a jar filled with what looks like red paint.

”So, it’s so important if you’re gonna excavate to then kind of take the journey with the artifacts, right, and learn more what they are because those help you tell the story about what’s going on,” said Nikki Clarmann, Public Outreach Archaeologist with the Kansas Historical Society.

Once the artifacts have been cleaned, catalogued and curated, they will be sent to the Midwest Archeological Center in Lincoln, Nebraska where they will be permanently housed.

Tune in to 27 News at 10:00 p.m. tonight for our coverage on this story.