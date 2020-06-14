Brown v. Board of Education museum reopens to visitors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After months of being closed, the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site began allowing visitors on Saturday.

The Monroe School museum opened its doors to visitors with some restrictions. Now, visitors are asked to wear face masks, avoid crowding, and practice social distancing.

“We are excited to welcome people back into the Monroe School and sincerely hope that we can serve as a safe space for learning and for crucial conversations about issues of systematic racism, especially on the influence and legacy of the Brown v. Board case,” said Superintendent Sherda Williams. “Our staff are ready to welcome the community back into this iconic landmark.”

The hours of the museum have been reduced to Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until further notice. The museum admission is free to the public.