Brown water in Junction City pipelines has officials wondering why

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Junction City public work officials raced to flush pipelines this week when households reported having brown water coming from their faucets.

The majority of cases were found in central and western Junction City, with a lot of cases appearing just west and south of Sixth Street.

Officials went to impacted neighborhoods and flushed out the fire hydrants to remove all of the discolored water.

“The cause is undetermined,” said Ray Ibarra, director of public works. “We checked to make sure that nobody was turning valves, flushing hydrants, or that a water main break had occurred. We had none of those issues.”

Because public works established the issue was not caused by a water main break, they were able to confirm that the water was not toxic. The discoloration likely came from the lining within the pipes being disturbed.

City officials recommend running water for around 15 to 30 minutes to help clear out pipes if the water has not cleared up.