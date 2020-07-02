Buck moon eclipse will be visible in Kansas July 4

This picture taken late on July 27, 2018 shows the moon during the total lunar eclipse, above the Lebanese town of Tannourine in the mountains north of Beirut. – The longest “blood moon” eclipse this century began on July 27, coinciding with Mars’ closest approach in 15 years to treat skygazers across the globe to a thrilling celestial spectacle. Unlike with a solar eclipse, viewers will need no protective eye gear to observe the rare display. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)

KANSAS (WXIN) – In addition to fireworks, there’s something else that will catch your attention in the night sky this holiday weekend—the buck moon eclipse.

In Kansas, the eclipse will be most visible on July 4 around 11:30 p.m., and is said to last around two and a half hours, according to Time and Date.

The buck moon eclipse will cause the moon to look darker. During this kind of eclipse, the sun, Earth and moon align, and the moon passes through earth’s shadow.

The full buck moon will rise after sunset on Saturday, and it will reach peak illumination at 12:44 a.m., according to Almanac.com. The eclipse will be visible at 11:04 p.m. on Saturday and end at 1:56 a.m. on Sunday.

The eclipse will be visible from all of North America.