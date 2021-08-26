How to get paid for buckling up in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Volunteers in 46 cities across Kansas will be giving away dollar bills to drivers and passengers they find buckled up securely in their vehicles from Aug. 28 to Sept. 12.

If you’re not buckled up, the volunteers will hand out educational materials about the effectiveness of seat belts.

The safety belt awareness campaign is called “Bucks for Buckles,” and is sponsored in part by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“No one can predict when they will be involved in a motor vehicle crash, yet almost all of us will be involved in an automobile crash in our lifetime. In 2020, 365 people lost their lives on Kansas roadways and 56 percent of them were unbuckled,” said Cherie Sage, State Director for Safe Kids Kansas. “The single most effective means of protecting the lives of you and your passengers is wearing seat belts and using appropriate child restraints every time you ride in the vehicle – even short distances.”

Kansas falls behind the nation in seat belt usage, with only 85 of drivers saying they wear a seatbelt. The national average is 90%.

A list of all the buckle sites can be found below: