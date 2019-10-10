Budget approved for construction on 45th Street in Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are planning a nearly $6 million construction project to rebuild parts of a Shawnee County road and bridge.

At Thursday’s county commission meeting the public works department got budget approval for work on 45th Street. The department plans to replace two bridges, build a roundabout, and put in sidewalks.

To get this all done the plan is to close parts of 45th near Berryton Road for about 10 months. Public Works Director Curt Niehaus said although that may seem inconvenient for drivers, in the long run, it has major benefits.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a major burden to the community, but the benefits to the county, to the taxpayers, will be a shortened construction period and a minimum construction cost,” Niehaus said.

You don’t have to worry about the closure for a while. Work on that project isn’t expected to start until 2021.