TOPEKA (KSNT)–The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners finalized their budget for 2023.

A major concern for commissioners is mental health. They approved more funding for Valeo Behavioral Health Care. In addition to the $2 million dollars already budgeted for them, the facility is getting $500,000 from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Homeowners will also see some tax relief; commissioners reduced the mill levy by just over a point.

”We’re back under fifty mills, estimated at least, for next year,” Aaron Mays, Shawnee County Commissioner, said. “For the first time in a couple years, so that’s always exciting as well.”

The county’s total budget for next year is $127 million.