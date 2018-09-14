Buhler balancing life as president & commissioner

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Shelly Buhler has a lot on her plate these days. She has served as a Shawnee County Commissioner for 12 years, but recently took the job of president of Hayden Catholic High School.

After county commission meetings on Mondays and Thursdays, Buhler drives to Hayden and starts her other job.

Buhler took over the position in May, and is now a month into her first full school year. She says the new job isn't a whole lot different than being a commissioner.

"You are dealing with budgets, and you are dealing with facilities, and you are dealing with you know, fundraising," said Buhler.

A point of focus Buhler has had to monitor is enrollment at Hayden. It dipped below 400 students two years ago, but now sits at 435.

"Making sure we have strong academics, and that we have the right technology in our classrooms and that we're investing in our classrooms and our academics just as much as our facilities.​​​​​"

She believes that she can make an impact on Topeka as the leader of Hayden just the same as she did as a commissioner.

"I really look at that tie on what's going on in our community and all the positive things that are happening then it really translates to what I'm doing at Hayden. Ensuring that we have very successful students that are a part of this community and giving back to this community."

When looking at who might replace her, the Independent county commissioner says she doesn't want to endorse the one of the candidates, but does have a piece of advice.

"I just encourage whoever wins to listen to their constituents, to get out there and to talk to them and learn about the issues."

Buhler, a Catholic herself, says that she wants to bring joy to the students at Hayden and help them grow in their faith.

Buhler's last county commission meeting will be on January 10th. Republican Bill Riphahn and Democrat Chris Palmer are vying to replace her.