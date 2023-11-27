TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re interested in creating a new furry friend, look no further than Bonkers in Topeka.

Bonkers Family Fun Center in southwest Topeka will be holding a grand opening for its new Build-A-Bear Workshop on location on Monday, Nov. 27. Haley Holthaus, marketing manager at Bonkers, said the event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership. Cookies and refreshments will also be on hand for the event along with ‘Roary’ the mascot.

Holthaus said the workshop opened on Friday, Nov. 24 but an official opening ceremony is planned for today. Families are encouraged to visit Bonkers to get started building their own personalized friends and play some games afterward.

Information on Bonker’s website reports this Build-A-Bear location will have the following limitations:

Unable to sell or redeem Build-A-Bear Workshop gift cards

Will not accept Build-A-Bear Workshop coupon offers

Will not honor Build-A-Bear Workshop store-specific promotions

Unable to sell unstuffed furry friends

Bonkers is also accepting toy donations now through Sunday, Dec. 10. If you drop off toys here, you will receive 40 free play credits for use at Bonkers. The business is accepting new, unwrapped toys in their original packaging to donate to children in need.

You can visit the Build-A-Bear Workshop in the Bonkers Family Fun Center at 5515 SW 21st Street. To learn more about what this business has to offer, click here.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.