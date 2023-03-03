TOPEKA (KSNT)- Laura Burton with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center came on the KSNT 27 News Morning show to do more than just build blocks.

She made buildings out of them too! Burton spoke about the many different activities they have available to families and kids in the community.

One of those being the Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit. It started back in January and will be at the Discovery Center until May 14.

