TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is inviting people to wear orange this week to raise awareness for work zone safety.

This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week. Orange is the safety color for work zones, so KDOT invites people to wear orange for Kansas’ “Go Orange” day.

It’s a time to highlight the need for motorists to be cautious of workers in work zones and for the workers to be aware of the motorists.

Last year, KDOT recorded more than one thousand work zone crashes. This week is to remind everyone of the importance of following work zone rules to keep everyone safe.

“It’s such a critical teamwork effort out there,” Kim Stitch, KDOT senior communications manager, said. “We need motorists to pay attention, we need them to follow the signs, put those phones down, slow down, and be careful as they’re traveling through the work zones to keep our workers safe and to keep themselves safe.”

In honor of National Work Zone Week, KDOT buildings across the state will be lit up with orange lights along with different buildings around the Capitol City.