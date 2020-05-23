Bullfrogs has moving sale to get ready for new location

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local bar is getting ready to move to a new location in Topeka.

On Saturday morning, Bullfrogs Bar & Grille, located off Wanamaker Road, had an auction. They sold items like signs to make some money for their new location opening right across the street.

A former employee, Amber Mertel, still works closely with the bar and said the space is a little bit bigger and will have a new patio.

“Some of it’s going over to the new bar, but what is not going over to the new bar or just didn’t fit is being auctioned off so that people can get a piece of the old bar because it has been around for so long. You know a lot of people have memories from here,” Mertel said.

She said the new location will open around the end of June.