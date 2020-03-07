Bullfrogs opening date pushed back to June

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka sports bar is moving to a new location, but its opening date is being pushed back.

Jeremiah Bullfrogs is moving a hop and a skip across the street from their original location. The new building was supposed to be opened in April or May, but it’s now been pushed back to open in June. They had to move after their old building was bought by Midwest Health.

The manager, Faith Pearson, said there is no specific reason for the push back. However, with the number of changes they are making, they said it will be worth the wait.

“I feel like we’re bringing an upscale sports bar to Topeka,” Pearson said. “It’s kind of something you would normally see in Dallas, St. Louis, Chicago. We’re bringing that here. So that’s why I’m really excited about it. In the beginning, you’re really hopeful. And as anxious as we all are for this to open, I think we were just thinking a little too early. No major reason for the setback. It’s just this is a large shopping center. They are doing a lot of work everywhere.”

The new location will have more TVs, a patio, fire pits and a party room. There will also be 20 beers on tap.

Applications will be available in May for the new location.