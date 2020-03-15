Burger Stand closes for 2 weeks due to coronavirus concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Burger Stand announced on Sunday that it will be closed for 2 weeks to respond to the coronavirus spread.

On Sunday afternoon they posted a message to let people know that they are planning to be closed through Sunday March 29th. They said they will be paying attention to the situation and make a decision about when to reopen in the coming weeks.

“This is one of the weirdest times in our lives, but we know that if we make the right choices now, we can get back to serving our guests and community sooner,” they said on the Burger Stand facebook page.