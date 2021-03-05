Burger Stand in Topeka open for to-go orders, looking towards grand opening in May

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Burger Stand in Topeka is accepting to-go orders, but it will be a couple of months before customers will be able to dine in person.

The Burger Stand recently moved from its location near Washburn University to the Brookwood Shopping Center at 2709 SW 29th Street in Topeka.

General Manager Joanna Becker said they are taking to-go orders while the rest of the restaurant is under construction.

“We are getting things painted. We’ve had part of the floors redone,” Becker said. “We put the kitchen together. We put together all of our equipment. We’re starting to make food again, so there’s just a lot going on at once.”

Instead of the industrial look of their old restaurant, Becker said this new locations is going to be bright and colorful. The sign outside the restaurant has a new logo with a pale blue background and an assortment of warm and cool colors for the lettering.

The Burger Stand had a soft opening on Wednesday and Becker said it went well. The restaurant is currently open for to-go from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Becker said they are hoping to have the restaurant ready for a grand opening May 1.