Burglar breaks into downtown Topeka’s White Linen, owner says all money taken

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A burglar broke into a popular downtown Topeka restaurant, according to Topeka police and the restaurant’s owner.

White Linen owner and chef Adam VanDonge announced someone broke through the front doors of the restaurant and stole all his money in a public Facebook post Thursday morning.

Topeka police are currently investigating. They said the burglary happened either Wednesday in the late evening hours, or early Thursday morning.

VanDonge responded to concerned Facebook comments to describe the damage to the White Linen, and said he doesn’t want people messing with his restaurant.

“I appreciate all the concerns and support,” VanDonge said. “Just both doors got ruined and my money all stolen.”

The Topeka Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact them at 785-368-9400, or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers through their anonymous tip website.