TOPEKA (KSNT) – A burglar got into the basement of a Topeka home but attempted to make a run for it Monday morning when police arrived, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Robert Nesbitt, 34, of Topeka, was arrested while fleeing from a home in the 1000 block of N.E. Michigan after he was reported to police by the resident in the home.

Nesbitt was charged with aggravated burglary, theft, criminal damage and possession of meth.