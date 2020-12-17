Burglar & package thief caught by Shawnee County Sheriff Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 33-year-old man was nabbed by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department after rummaging through one vehicle and taking a package from a driveway.

The Sheriff’s Department credits two alert citizens and a quick response by deputies with catching the thief.

The man, wearing a reflective neon vest, and driving a gold minivan, was seen rummaging through a car and the incident was reported to police immediately. On Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. the sheriff received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 6100 block of SE Shawnee Drive.

A deputy found the gold van 13 minutes later driving near SE 37th Street and SE Tecumseh Road. The deputy stopped the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody. He was identified as Arturo Delacerda Jr. of Topeka.

Delacerda Jr. was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged

with multiple counts of burglary, theft, drug-related charges including possession of

methamphetamine, identity theft, and other financial crimes.

Delacerda Jr. is also the suspect in multiple other cases.