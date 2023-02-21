TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect was arrested in connection to reports of a vehicle burglary in progress around 8:45 p.m. Feb. 20 in Central Topeka.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said the arrest was made around the 1400 block of SW Collins Ave. The suspect was identified as Rochelle E. M. Mott, 26 of Topeka. The suspect was arrested on charges of:

Theft <$1,500 pocket-picking

Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime

Police were notified of the alleged crime taking place by a citizen who claimed to see an individual breaking into their vehicle. If you have any information regarding this incident, you can send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400.