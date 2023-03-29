SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A sheriff’s deputy arrested a man following a car crash in Shawnee County after it was discovered he was involved in an alleged burglary.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports via social media that the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call around 1 p.m. on March 28 regarding a vehicle that had crashed near Northwest Rossville Road and Northwest 46th St. A deputy arrived at the scene and found the driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Tanner A. Renner, 24, of Topeka.

It was found that Renner was driving south on Northwest Rossville Rd. when he missed the curve at Northwest 46th St. and drove into a ditch, through a field, back down into another ditch before coming to a stop in the southbound lane of Northwest Rossville Rd., according to the SNSO. Renner was also a suspect in a burglary case out of Jackson County.

Renner was taken into custody for further questioning and testing, according to the SNSO. A firearm and alcohol was found at the crash scene. Renner was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle with an expired tag and improper driving on a laned roadway.