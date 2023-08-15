TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City is set to welcome a new Burlington store on its southwest side later this fall.

Burlington Stores listed Topeka among the cities set to receive a new store in the fall of 2023. The official opening date for its new Topeka store is Sept. 8, 2023. This comes after Burlington Stores announced earlier in the year that Burlington would be moving back to Topeka over the summer to open a new location at 1800 SW Wanamaker Rd. after it previously closed its West Ridge Mall location in 2017.

Three other Burlington stores are also set to open later this year, according to the retailer’s website. These include:

Manhattan – Oct. 27

Olathe – Oct. 27

Lawrence – Nov. 10

The company owns and operates more than 1,000 stores across 40 states in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with their headquarters based out of New Jersey, according to their website. The retail chain is known for selling products like dresses, business attire, casual clothing, shoes and other accessories.