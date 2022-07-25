BURLINGTON (KSNT) – A Burlington woman became the victim of identity theft last week, nearly losing $8,500 in the process.

According to the Burlington Police Department, they received a report from a Burlington woman on July 23 that someone posing as an employee of Bank of America had called her. The caller ID indicated that the call did indeed come from Bank of America and the woman had an account with the company.

The identity thief told the woman that her debit card had been used fraudulently at a Walmart in California and asked her for her account information so that a new account could be opened. The woman later received an email from the actual Bank of America telling her that there were fraudulent transactions on her account.

Someone had transferred $3,500 from her account and was trying to take an additional $5,000 in another wire transfer. The Bank of America cancelled the $5,000 transfer and refunded her the $3,500 since the woman had fraud protection.

If you think that you have been the victim of identity theft, you can fill out an identity theft complaint form through the Kansas Attorney General’s Office using this link.