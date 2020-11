OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Effective immediately, Osage County has issued a burn ban for Tuesday, Nov. 17 until Wednesday, Nov. 18.

All permits have been suspended, and no outside burning is allowed.

The Osage County Emergency Management Center has issued a “very high fire danger today.”

The Rangeland Fire Danger Index will be very high this afternoon according to a statement released by the agency early Tuesday afternoon.