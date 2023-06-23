TOPEKA (KSNT) – Chipotle Mexican Grill announced that a new location will be opening its doors to the public soon in the Capital City.

Annie Gradinger with Chipotle said in a press release that the new spot will open on June 27. The restaurant will even feature the company’s signature “Chipotlane” drive-thru lane for customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. This will be the third Chipotle location to make its mark on Topeka.

Gradinger said the new location is at 2001 SE 28th St. and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is still looking to hire help as well: applicants can submit their information online by clicking here.