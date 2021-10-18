Bus driver shortage creating challenges for Kansas school districts

TOPEKA (KSNT) – School districts all over the country are facing a growing problem. There is a severe shortage of bus drivers, which is causing a headache amongst districts and forcing them to find ways to complete the job.

Board of Education leaders in Topeka’s Auburn-Washburn District (USD 437) said that this has been a problem for a few years, but this year the shortage is becoming even more drastic.

Parents on social media said busses in the district have been running late, especially over the last few weeks. The reasoning is that some bus drivers are having to double up on driving routes throughout the morning.

“They take our high school and middle school kids and then they will double up on an elementary route,” Michael White, Auburn-Washburn School Board President, said. “We try to keep those at a minimum but occasionally when we are short on bus drivers it happens.”

The driver shortage is a national issue, so district officials are doing the best they can to hire qualified drivers.

“We are just doing our best to recruit,” White said. “We have to contract out with some busses to take our athletic teams and stuff like that to away games. We know there have been a few hiccups but we are doing our best. We appreciate the drivers we have because they do a great job for us.”

Drivers who meet qualifications for the Auburn-Washburn district can make more than $20 an hour. For more information or to apply for a position, click here.