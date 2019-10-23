Business is booming at Halloween stores leading up to holiday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – As Halloween quickly approaches, Halloween stores are gearing up for a busy weekend before the holiday.

Spirit Halloween at the mall in Manhattan has been open for nearly two months and has costumes for infants all the way up to adults.

The assistant store manager said one of the most popular items this season has been the Drift character from Fortnite and has been selling lots of vampire teeth.

“I feel like where we’re located we actually have a lot more people coming because we are right next to Dillard’s so when people come in they come directly this way so I feel like business is a lot more,” Jordan Pritchett, Manhattan Store Assistant Manager said.

She also said that business has been very good this year and they will stay open until November 3.