TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka businessman has purchased the historic post office in downtown Topeka.

Ken Schmanke tells 27 News he will release his plans next week for the former federal building at 424 S. Kansas.

Last year, Schmanke purchased the next door Townsite Tower, the former Bank of America tower in downtown Topeka. He gutted, renovated and modernized the office building, which is the second tallest in Topeka, second only to the capitol building.

The old downtown post office appraised at $1.6 million in 2021. There is no word on how much Schmanke purchased the building for.