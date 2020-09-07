Busy Labor Day weekend helps Lake Perry businesses

OZAWKIE, Kan. (KSNT) – Many Kansans spent their Labor Day weekend at local lakes to have some fun, while simultaneously helping struggling local businesses.

One of those businesses being Port Perry Boat and RV Park near Lake Perry, owned by Randy Pritcherd for the past 13 years.

“Labor Days are always busy,” Pritcherd said. “We’ve had good weather, no rain, there’s a lot of people out on the lake, it’s been a great weekend.”

Hundreds of people visited Pritcherd’s business on Labor Day weekend alone, a turn from the difficulty brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a very good weekend,” Pritcherd said. “I sell ice and firewood, and it’s been hard to keep it around.”

Many of the lake’s visitors spent their weekend camping, boating, tubing, water skiing and fishing. Some of those visitors even having traveled from out of state.

“We knew it was Labor Day weekend so we wanted to get the family together since, obviously, summer’s getting ready to end around the corner,” said Kansas City, Mo. resident Chip Louangboriboune. “So Labor Day weekend’s here, get the family together, go fishing, have a good time, spend important time with your family.”

Louangboriboune traveled from Kansas City to go fishing with his family at Lake Perry on Labor Day weekend.

Family is important to him, and getting to spend time like that meant the world, he said.

That’s what Randy Pritcherd said his favorite part of owning his business is: getting to see families together, out on the lake, spending quality time with one-another.

“It’s the only reason I bought this business,” Pritcherd said.

Pritcherd encouraged locals to check out what Lake Perry has to offer, and have some fun.