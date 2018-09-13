Busy west Topeka intersection re-opens
TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) - As promised, city officials re-opened the busy west Topeka intersections of Huntoon, I-470, and Arvoina Place Thursday afternoon.
Traffic hasn't been flowing through the area since June, when the repaving and other improvements began. The final phase of the project: the road west up Huntoon Hill is expected to re-open in December.
