Busy west Topeka intersection re-opens

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) - As promised, city officials re-opened the busy west Topeka intersections of Huntoon, I-470, and Arvoina Place Thursday afternoon.

Traffic hasn't been flowing through the area since June, when the repaving and other improvements began. The final phase of the project: the road west up Huntoon Hill is expected to re-open in December.