Butler County man who tested positive for COVID-19 released from hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Health officials at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita confirmed on Saturday that they released the 70-year-old Butler County man who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the man is currently in quarantine at his home.

It was on Friday that health officials announced the man had tested positive for the coronavirus.

They said the man is in his 70s and had travled outside of the United States recently. KDHE said they were working with the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the man while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.

You can get coronavirus updates from the KDHE here.