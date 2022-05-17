TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Kansas legislator is filling a need in the Topeka sports community by opening up a new store.

The Topeka Play It Again Sports, located at 5331 SW 22nd Pl, is a place to buy and sell used sports equipment. Owner Sean Gatewood is an advocate for sports in Topeka. He hopes his store will provide access to sports equipment at an affordable price – something that is needed in the capital city area.

“A hundred percent I felt like there was a need for it,” Gatewood said. “My wife Jericka and I are parents, we’ve got two kids and the cost of keeping kids in sports – and kids should try different things this allows them to try out a new sport. If you don’t like it you can get a little of your money back and you can try it a little bit of a reduced cost.”

The store is currently open for buying sports equipment. They plan to have a full opening for selling equipment in June.