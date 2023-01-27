TOPEKA (FOX 43) – The idea all came from a new anthology of music all by women composers put together by Dr. Cora Cooper, a professor at Kansas State University.

It’s inspired Joy Holz to create the concert For Women, By Women. It’s an opportunity for you to spend an evening listening to music all featured by female composers in the area, all while you can support the YWCA.

Emily Steimel-Handy is the Public Education Coordinator for the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment. She says she will be at the event collecting donations from people to go towards their efforts at the YWCA.

The concert will be open to anyone who wants to come in the community. If you have children and are worried about what they’ll be doing why you enjoy the melodies, they will have coloring books for the kids to use while they’re there.

There is no admission fee. The concert starts a 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. It will be happening at the First Congressional Church at 1701 SW Collins Ave.

For more details and tid-bits about the event, take a peek at the interview above.