Bystander killed after west Topeka shooting, parts of Gage shut down

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that killed one woman outside her home, according to police.

Law enforcement closed off the 1100 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard from the Valero gas station to the McDonald’s on 12th Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said the closure could last through the morning and drivers should expect delays.

Police responded to the reported gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Officers found one woman dead at the scene and are currently searching for a suspect, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Topeka Police said the woman did not have a connection to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT News will provide more information as it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call Topeka Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.