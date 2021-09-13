C.O.P.S. host fundraising golf tournament to honor fallen officers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors hosted its 11th annual fundraising golf tournament at Lake Shawnee Golf Course.

Its purpose being to raise money to honor police officers who have died while in the line of duty. And over 100 golfers came out to the event to participate.

The event also had several silent auction items, with a goal of raising over $20,000.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to honor the legacy of those that have fallen in the line of duty,” said Joe Sudduth, an ex-police officer who lost a loved one in the line of duty. “It will also help those family members that have been directly affected by their sacrifice to the community.”

All of the money raised will go toward sending six families who have suffered losses to loved ones in the line of duty to Washington D.C.

This trip will take place this October to celebrate National Police Week, a week dedicated to honoring those who lost their lives.