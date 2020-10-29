Cabela’s King Kat Classic begins at Milford Lake

MILFORD, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 Cabela’s King Kat Classic will run at Milford Lake this weekend. Pre-registration begins Thursday, with competition on Friday and Saturday.

Tournament Director Tim Fortner said 48 teams have preregistered, but they expect to have 75 to 100 boats out on Milford Lake this weekend.

Teams had to qualify for this tournament by accumulating points during the 2020 season. The team with the most points will win a $10,000 prize. The team with the biggest fish this weekend will walk away with a $50,000 grand prize.

“They’ll hold up their biggest fish at the end and it could weigh anywhere from between 20 to 60 pounds,” Fortner said. “At a classic a few years ago in Alabama, we had one of the state records at 115 pounds.”

The tournament will officially begin at 5 a.m. Friday. Weigh-in will begin at 3 p.m. each afternoon at Acorn’s Resort at 3710 Farnum Creek Road in Milford. The grand prize will be awarded on Saturday night.